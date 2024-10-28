Hermez Network Price Up 0% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00005436 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $141.54 million and approximately $17,773.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,102.35 or 0.99762139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80957167 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,984.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

