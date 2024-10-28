Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Sysco by 3.9% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 3,639.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

SYY stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.