Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,156 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $265.81 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

