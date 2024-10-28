Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Update

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 24,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,446.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,219. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 273,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $8,232,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,695. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.