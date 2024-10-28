On October 24, 2024, the board of directors of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) gave its approval for a second amendment to the Amended and Restated Houlihan Lokey, Inc. 2016 Incentive Award Plan. The Amendment entails a reduction in the number of shares of the company’s common stock available for issuance under the Plan.

As per the recent changes, the total number of shares of common stock accessible for issuance under awards granted pursuant to the Plan on or after October 24, 2024, has been adjusted to 8,000,000. Additionally, on April 1, 2025, the number of shares available for issuance will be increased by the lowest amount among the following options:

– 6,540,659 shares of Houlihan Lokey’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock– Six percent of the shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding on March 31, 2025– Any smaller number of shares as determined by the Board

A copy of the Amendment has been filed as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated by reference.

In compliance with Item 9.01, the company has disclosed the following exhibit:

– Exhibit 10.1: Second Amendment to Amended and Restated Houlihan Lokey, Inc. 2016 Incentive Award Plan

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

The report has been duly authorized and signed on behalf of the registrant by J. Lindsey Alley, Chief Financial Officer, on October 28, 2024.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

