Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWDJY. UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

