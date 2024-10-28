Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

