ICON (ICX) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. ICON has a market capitalization of $130.33 million and $2.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,040,897,018 coins and its circulating supply is 1,028,647,768 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

