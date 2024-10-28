IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises approximately 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of IDACORP worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $86,962,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145,316 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 135,793 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,032,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

