Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Raised by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.75, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.42.

Get Our Latest Report on INCY

Insider Activity

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.