Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:PMAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. 14,331 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.