Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.0% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Netflix stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $753.07. 295,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $706.67 and its 200 day moving average is $659.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.41 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

