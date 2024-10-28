Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 47,382 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AHR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

AHR traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $26.14. 116,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.