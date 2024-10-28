Inscription Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.16. 761,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.12 and a 200 day moving average of $226.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

