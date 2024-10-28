Inscription Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 193.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $298,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

