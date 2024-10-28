Inscription Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 151.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 224.8% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. 543,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

