Inscription Capital LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.80. 385,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.46. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.