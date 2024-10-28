Inscription Capital LLC Sells 237 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $206.95. 815,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

