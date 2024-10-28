Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells 581 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total transaction of $360,789.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,734.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.5 %

LII traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $612.37. The company had a trading volume of 121,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,305. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.85 and a 52 week high of $627.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.92.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

