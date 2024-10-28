Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) & ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Financial Review

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 8.85% 7.85% 1.03% ICICI Bank 24.44% 16.17% 1.86%

Risk & Volatility

Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 0 5 0 3.00 ICICI Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inter & Co, Inc. and ICICI Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $7.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Dividends

Inter & Co, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Inter & Co, Inc. pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and ICICI Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $5.46 billion 0.53 $60.56 million $0.23 28.74 ICICI Bank $20.04 billion 5.47 $5.36 billion $1.43 21.77

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. ICICI Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. It also provides debt collection, foreign exchange, and financial services, as well as global account digital solution. Its investments segments offers acquisition, sale and custody of securities; structure and distributes securities in the capital market; and operated and manages fund portfolios and other assets. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment provides warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, pension, and consortium products. In addition, it offers inter shop and commerce plus services. Inter & Co, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services. It also provides home, car, two-wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, including working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and overdraft facilities, as well as loans for new entities and card swipes; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, forex, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, initial public offerings, and other online investment services; and agri and rural business, farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, and institutional banking services; health, personal accident, fire, and motor insurance, as well as distributes general and life insurance products; and Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, pension fund management, asset management, investment advisory, points of presence, and private equity/venture capital fund management services. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

