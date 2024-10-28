Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
BSJU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 52,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,958. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
