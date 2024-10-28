Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSJU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 52,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,958. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJU. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $629,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

