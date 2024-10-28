Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.20. 56,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,040,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.