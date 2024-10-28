Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.83. 214,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

