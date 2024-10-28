Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the September 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXQ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 186,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,146. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $504.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $297,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

