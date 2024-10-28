Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the September 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOXQ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 186,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,146. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $504.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.