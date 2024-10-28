Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.12 and last traded at $105.96. Approximately 149,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.
