Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boot Barn (BOOT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT):

10/25/2024 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $154.00.

10/16/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Boot Barn had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.46. 1,280,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,540. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

