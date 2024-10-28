Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $366,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.