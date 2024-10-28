Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Generac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $147.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $176.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.