IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,566,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 6,641,224 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $16.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IONQ. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $115,735.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,001.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 43,125 shares of company stock worth $566,300 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after buying an additional 193,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 283.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,891 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 1,961,909 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.