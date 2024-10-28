Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Short Interest Up 93.5% in October

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 145.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 72,496 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Iron Horse Acquisitions alerts:

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of IROH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.