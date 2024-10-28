iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

STIP stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 110,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

