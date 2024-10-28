iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ USCL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,833. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

