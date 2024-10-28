iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.13 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 312384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

