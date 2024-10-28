iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.13 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 312384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
