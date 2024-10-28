iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Lowered by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 14.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after buying an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,585,000 after acquiring an additional 109,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.77. 387,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

