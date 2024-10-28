iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 297725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEFA. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

