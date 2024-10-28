iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.28 and last traded at $92.31, with a volume of 2344620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $746,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,398 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

