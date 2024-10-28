iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 336,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,638,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.73 ($0.06).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.21.

