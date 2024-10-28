iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 47720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $695.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

