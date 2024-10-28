iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 14.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $110,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWB stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.70. 482,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.61. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $225.99 and a 1-year high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

