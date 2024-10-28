iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $107.93. 777,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,561. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

