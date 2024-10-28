iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

