IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,248 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:CALF opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

