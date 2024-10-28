IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 297.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $462.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.08 and its 200-day moving average is $401.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.73 and a fifty-two week high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

