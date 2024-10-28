IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

