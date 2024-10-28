IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $269.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $864.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

