J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

LLY opened at $892.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $919.74 and its 200-day moving average is $863.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

