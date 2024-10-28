J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,047.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,047.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,785.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,162.73 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

