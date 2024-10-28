JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.