JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
