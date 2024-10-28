Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $237,779.43 and approximately $14.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,917.68 or 1.00059383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00013982 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.