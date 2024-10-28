JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Target Price to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KDP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

